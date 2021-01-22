5 things to know: Godiva reportedly closing stores, including a local site

Welcome to Friday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. Chocolatier closing stores Godiva Chocolatier, the well-known retailer of chocolates, is closing its 128 brick-and-mortar stores in North America, Food Business News reports. The company's website lists one local store, which is in Arden Fair mall in Sacramento. The report attributes the closures to "the coronavirus pandemic and its acceleration of changes in consumers’ shopping behavior." Godiva will continue to sell its…