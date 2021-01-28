Poet Amanda Gorman gets deals and a spot at Super Bowl

Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate who wowed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, will appear at next week's Super Bowl. At the Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Gorman will recite a new poem honoring three honorary captains for the game, reports The Daily Beast. Gorman, 22, also has signed a contract with IMG Models and has appeared in a commercial for Truist bank, CNN reports. The agency also represents Chrissy Teigen, Selena Gomez and Naomi Osaka, the U.S. Open champion who is the…