Jennifer King named NFL's first Black female assistant coach

Guilford College hasn't produced an NFL player in almost 75 years, but one of the school's alums made league history this week. Jennifer King, who graduated from the Greensboro, North Carolina college in 2006 with a degree in sports management, was promoted Wednesday from intern to full-time assistant running backs coach of the Washington football team. That makes King the first Black female full-time assistant coach in NFL history and just the second female full-time position coach in the league,…