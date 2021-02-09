A list of America's top 50 donors of 2020
These are the donors who gave the most in 2020, according to the Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.
1. Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder
$10.2 billion
Biggest gift: $10 billion to Bezos Earth Fund
2. MacKenzie Scott
Author and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos
$5.7 billion
Biggest gift: Various
3. Michael Bloomberg
Founder of Bloomberg financial news company
$1.6 billion
Biggest gift: Various
4. Philip and Penelope Knight
Nike co-founder and wife
$1.4 billion
Biggest gift: $900.7 million to Knight Foundation
5. Jack Dorsey
Co-founder and CEO of Twitter and Square
$1.1 billion
Biggest gift: Donor-advised funds
6. John and Laura Arnold
Retired hedge-fund manager and wife
$567 million
Biggest gift: $482 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation
7. Eric and Wendy Schmidt
Former Google CEO and wife
$469.6 million
Biggest gift: $335.3 million to Eric and Wendy Schmidt Fund for Strategic Innovation
8. Pierre and Pam Omidyar
Founder of eBay and wife
$441 million
Biggest gift: Various
9. Frederick and June Kummer
Construction magnate (Frederick) and architect (June)
$300 million
Biggest gift: $300 million to Kummer Institute Foundation
10. Denny Sanford
Banker
$224.2 million
Biggest gift: Various
11. Stephen Ross
Real-estate developer
$179.5 million
Biggest gift: $100 million to U. of Michigan at Ann...