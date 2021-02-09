A list of America's top 50 donors of 2020

These are the donors who gave the most in 2020, according to the Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.



___



1. Jeff Bezos



Amazon founder



$10.2 billion



Biggest gift: $10 billion to Bezos Earth Fund



___



2. MacKenzie Scott



Author and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos



$5.7 billion



Biggest gift: Various



___



3. Michael Bloomberg



Founder of Bloomberg financial news company



$1.6 billion



Biggest gift: Various



___



4. Philip and Penelope Knight



Nike co-founder and wife



$1.4 billion



Biggest gift: $900.7 million to Knight Foundation



___



5. Jack Dorsey



Co-founder and CEO of Twitter and Square



$1.1 billion



Biggest gift: Donor-advised funds



___



6. John and Laura Arnold



Retired hedge-fund manager and wife



$567 million



Biggest gift: $482 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation



___



7. Eric and Wendy Schmidt



Former Google CEO and wife



$469.6 million



Biggest gift: $335.3 million to Eric and Wendy Schmidt Fund for Strategic Innovation



___



8. Pierre and Pam Omidyar



Founder of eBay and wife



$441 million



Biggest gift: Various



___



9. Frederick and June Kummer



Construction magnate (Frederick) and architect (June)



$300 million



Biggest gift: $300 million to Kummer Institute Foundation



___



10. Denny Sanford



Banker



$224.2 million



Biggest gift: Various



___



11. Stephen Ross



Real-estate developer



$179.5 million



Biggest gift: $100 million to U. of Michigan at Ann...