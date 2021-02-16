Predictive Discovery's Bankan Project unaffected by recent ebola outbreak in Guinea

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is monitoring an outbreak of ebola in Guinea, where seven cases have been confirmed by local authorities. All of the company’s local employees are safe and healthy with work ongoing and unaffected by the outbreak, which is localised within the prefecture of N’Zérékoré, an isolated area around 540 kilometres from the company’s Bankan Gold Project. The company will continue to monitor the situation and is confident in the abilities of local authorities to manage the outbreak and does not believe it will affect work on the Bankan Project or any other operations or interests in Guinea. Ebola response and management plan In response and under the direction of the Minister of Health, the government has activated its ebola response and management plan, developed in response to the 2014 outbreak. Government agencies are moving quickly to detect new ebola infections through close monitoring of contacts, isolating patients to prevent further spread at home or in the community and to provide safe and supportive care and systematically engaging communities in the ebola response. Guinea has made an immediate request to the World Health Organisation for the ebola vaccine; the vaccine is safe and protective against the species Zaire ebolavirus and is recommended by the World Health Organisation as part as a broader set of ebola outbreak response tools.