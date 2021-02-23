Childhood cancer survivor, now a St. Jude staffer, headed to space on all-civilian mission

A 29-year-old physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and childhood bone cancer survivor will be the second crew member on the first all-civilian mission to space. Hayley Arceneaux of Memphis will join commander Jared Isaacman, the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, on the Inspiration4 mission targeted for the fourth quarter of this year. They will travel on a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle and Dragon spacecraft launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Isaacman…