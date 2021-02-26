AT&T, TPG teaming up to form new U.S. video unit in roughly $16B deal

AT&T is teaming up with TPG to form a new U.S. video business that values it more than $16 billion. The Dallas-based telecommunications company and TPG Capital have signed a deal in which they will establish a new company that will operate AT&T’s domestic video business unit, holding DirecTV, AT&T TV and U-Verse, according to a statement on Thursday. The transaction to separate AT&T’s U.S. video business into the new firm implies an enterprise value for the new company of $16.25 billion —…