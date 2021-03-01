Media: The women who won at the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes selected only the second woman to win an award for best director. Chloé Zhao directed "Nomadland," which also won the Golden Globe for best drama. In a virtual ceremony that featured Zoom acceptance speeches, the Golden Globes was broadcast Sunday. Hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey also addressed the Globes' controversy over the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the revelation that members got lavish gifts from producers. “Look, we all know that…