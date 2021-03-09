Elle Fanning Joins ‘Francis and the Godfather’ With Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal

Elle Fanning has joined the cast of Barry Levinson’s “Francis and the Godfather” about the making of “The Godfather.” She will portray actress Ali MacGraw in the film.



Fanning joins a cast that includes Oscar Isaac as Francis Ford Coppola and Jake Gyllenhaal as Paramount executive Robert Evans. MacGraw, who is known for her role in “Love Story,” was married to Evans at the time of the production and had just won the Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer. MacGraw would later meet Steve McQueen on the set of “The Getaway,” fall in love and eventually marry.



Elisabeth Moss also stars in the film as Eleanor Coppola, the wife of Francis.



*Also Read:* 'The Great' Star Elle Fanning Celebrates Golden Globes Noms With Vodka Shots, Teases Season 2



“Francis and the Godfather” is directed by Levinson and is based on a Blacklist screenplay by Andrew Farotte, with re-developments by Levinson. The film depicts the chaotic behind-the-scenes drama it took to make one of the greatest movies of all time in “The Godfather,” and it is expected to begin production this fall.



Echo Lake Entertainment’s Mike Marcus, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding are producing along with Kevin Turen, Jon Levin and Baltimore Pictures’ Jason Sosnoff. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.



“Elle is one of the most exciting and versatile actresses out there,” Levinson said. “I am beyond thrilled that she has joined the terrific cast of ‘Francis & The Godfather’ and will bring her unique talent to the film.”



*Also Read:* Elle and Dakota Fanning Sign First-Look Deal With Civic Center Media, MRC Television



Elle Fanning is currently in production on season 2 of “The Great,” the Hulu series in which she plays Russian monarch Catherine the Great and also serves as the show’s executive producer. She was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Indie Spirit for her work on the show. In film, she recently starred in Sally Potter’s “The Roads Not Taken” and Netflix’s “All the Bright Places.” She’ll next star in and executive produce the limited series “The Girl from Plainville” for Hulu and will star alongside her sister Dakota Fanning for the first time in TriStar’s “The Nightingale.”



Fanning is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment, UTA and attorney Steve Warren.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Sony Pushes Elle Fanning, Dakota Fanning's 'The Nightingale' to December 2022



Hulu Orders 'The Girl From Plainview' Series Starring Elle Fanning, David Chang Docuseries 'The Next Thing You Eat'



How 'The Great' Star Elle Fanning Handled Producing, Comedy and That Peeing Scene (Video)