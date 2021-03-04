Miranda Lambert to become first female artist with a Nashville bar
Published
Lower Broadway in Nashville will soon be home to its first venue branded with a female country star’s name. Grammy Award winning artist Miranda Lambert will have her name on a restaurant and bar, TC Restaurant Group confirmed to the Nashville Business Journal. “In true Miranda Lambert fashion, the two-time Grammy Award winning artist will make history in 2021 by partnering with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female country star to have a bar and restaurant on Broadway in Nashville,…Full Article