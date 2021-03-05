Barbie launches Eleanor Roosevelt doll ahead of International Women's Day

Human rights activist, United Nations spokeswoman and longest-serving U.S. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt is the latest woman to be honored in Barbie’s Inspiring Women doll series. The Roosevelt doll was released just ahead of International Women’s Day, March 8, and sells for $29.99. Roosevelt is the 11th woman to be recognized in the series, launched in 2018. Eight of the dolls — honoring poet Maya Angelou, tennis great Billie Jean King, civil rights champion Rosa Parks, astronaut Sally…