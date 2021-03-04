Barbie releases Eleanor Roosevelt doll as historical role model for International Women's Day
Barbie announces former first lady and activist Eleanor Roosevelt as its newest role model doll in the brand's Inspiring Women series.
The longest-serving first lady joins other inspiring women with their own Barbie dolls, including Maya Angelou, Susan B. Anthony..