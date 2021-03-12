Scott Morrison says Quad meeting a 'new dawn' for Indo-Pacific
Published
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with the leaders of 'the Quad' for the first time, an occasion which he says is a new dawn in the Indo-Pacific.Full Article
Published
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has met with the leaders of 'the Quad' for the first time, an occasion which he says is a new dawn in the Indo-Pacific.Full Article
During the First Quad Leaders' Virtual Summit with Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian PM..
The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue has had its fits and starts, but nothing encourages such chats than threats, actual or..