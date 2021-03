CEO says Harry hire is a natural fit, not a publicity stunt

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The CEO of BetterUp Inc. said Wednesday that he hired Prince Harry as an executive because of his tenacious advocacy for the kind of mental health services that his firm provides, and the publicity brought by the move is merely a perk.



Chief Executive Alexi Robichaux spoke to The Associated Press a day after the announcement that the Duke of Sussex will play the specially created role of chief impact officer at the San Francisco-based BetterUp, which sells companies employee coaching and mental health help.



“Prince Harry has been one of the the the fiercest advocates for mental wellness or mental fitness for many years,” Robichaux said, citing Harry's work for organizations like Head Fit, a service he launched in partnership with the U.K. Ministry of Defense. “This has been a big part of his personal life’s journey and his personal life’s mission.”



It doesn't hurt, he conceded, that Harry is among the world's most famous men, who seems to constantly be making news along with his wife, Meghan Markle.



“It’s awesome. I mean, look, we’ll take the press, it certainly helps," he said. But was quick to add, “that’s not the driving motivation here.”



Robichaux said the role emerged out of months of conversations he and Harry had after they were introduced by an unnamed mutual friend who rightly thought the two thought alike.



“There was a lot of energy and enthusiasm on both sides around this mission of how could we use technology, how could we use science, how could we use human experts to help people go through a personal growth and transformation journey?” Robichaux said. “And so that was the start.”



The pandemic has kept him from meeting Harry in person, however, and that might not happen soon. The company, whose work...