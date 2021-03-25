S&P/ASX 200 rises for a third time this week despite a soft lead from Wall Street

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) has gained 0.19% to 6,791.8 points by about 1.50 pm despite a soft lead from Wall Street and concerns of lockdowns in parts of Europe. Energy stocks were the biggest gainers following a 5.9% lift in oil prices overnight as a container ship blocked passage through the Suez Canal; one of the world’s most heavily used shipping lanes. Oil prices had dropped 6.2% a day earlier on concerns of COVID-19’s continued spread in Europe. Germany has announced a strict five-day lockdown from April 1 while France and Italy imposed partial lockdowns last week. Top gainers Today’s top gainers on the ASX include Carnavale Resources Limited (ASX:CAV) (+11.11%), Comet Resources Limited (ASX:CRL) (+9.52%), Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) (+75.47%), Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) (+12.50%) and Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) (+13.33%). Proactive news headlines: Auroch Minerals starts diamond drilling high-priority magnetic targets at Leinster Nickel Project Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) (FRA:T59) has started diamond drilling to test high priority magnetic targets at the Leinster Nickel Project in Western Australia. Kingston Resources moves to 100% ownership of 3.6-million-ounce Misima Gold Project in PNG Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) (FRA:RZZ) has moved to 100% ownership of the 3.6-million-ounce Misima Gold Project in PNG after completing all terms with former joint venture partner Pan Pacific Copper Co Ltd (PPC) to acquire the remaining 19% interest in the large-scale development project. Blue Star Helium ‘very confident’ of being granted enterprise drilling permit at targeted prospects in Las Animas County, Colorado Blue Star Helium Ltd (ASX:BNL) (OTCMKTS:AZZEF) is ‘very confident’ of being granted an enterprise drilling permit for a planned drilling program at targeted helium prospects in Las Animas County, Colorado. Kingwest Resources acquires 100% of Menzies project as it fields further high-grade gold results Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has made the final cash and share payment to Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) of $1.625 million cash and 10,833,333 ordinary shares to acquire 100% of the Menzies and Goongarrie gold projects. Nanoveu skyrockets on securing Nestlé Professional as customer for Nanoshield screen protectors Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has soared on securing Nestlé Professional, a leader in out-of-home branded hot and cold beverage and food solutions, as a customer for its Nanoshield screen protectors. White Rock Minerals readies three diamond drill rigs ahead of busy fourth field season in Alaska White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) has started its fourth field season at the Red Mountain silver-rich zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) and large Last Chance Intrusion Related Gold System (IRGS) gold anomaly projects in Alaska. Theta Gold Mines enters At-The-Market subscription agreement for up to $15 million of standby equity Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) has entered an At-The-Market (ATM) subscription agreement with Acuity Capital, providing up to A$15 million of standby equity capital with the expiry date set for July 23, 2023. Elixinol Global's products pass key administrative check by Food Standards Agency and can remain for sale in UK market Elixinol Global Ltd (ASX:EXL) (OTCQB:ELLXF) has been notified by the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) that both full-spectrum and natural isolate products of EIHA’s Novel Food Consortium partners can remain for sale on the UK market. Strategic Elements demonstrates potential of automation & robotics platform for multi-billion-dollar agriculture sector Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) subsidiary Stealth Technologies has demonstrated the potential of its automation & robotics platform (AxV) for use in the multi-billion-dollar global agriculture sector. Rumble Resources has RC drill spinning for 2,500-metre program at WA zinc-lead-silver project Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) has started a 2,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Earaheedy Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Western Australia targeting large tonnage, flat-lying, near-surface sandstone-hosted zinc-lead deposits.