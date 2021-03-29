KULR Technology becomes official battery safety provider for electric SUV racing team Andretti United Extreme E

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) announced Monday that it will be the official thermal management and battery safety provider to electric SUV extreme racing team Andretti United Extreme E ahead of the inaugural all-electric SUV Off-Road Racing Series on April 2-4 this year. The event, which begins in Saudi Arabia, will see Andretti United Extreme E draw upon KULR's technical expertise building lightweight, high-performance thermal management solutions for space exploration — including the NICER instrument used on the International Space Station, the Mercury Messenger and the SHERLOC instrument on the Mars rover, the company said. Earlier this month, the company announced a long-term technology and developmental partnership with Andretti Technologies (ATEC), the advanced technology arm of racing team Andretti Autosport. Andretti also co-owns Andretti United Extreme E. READ: KULR Technology Group sees its 4Q 2020 revenue climb 298% on increased aerospace and government business The racing team says it has a commitment to sustainability and that the all-electric racing series was a key factor in working with KULR. Extreme E is a signatory of the United Nations’ Sports for Climate Action Framework, an initiative led by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)) that calls on sporting organizations to acknowledge the climate impact of the sports industry and to strive towards climate neutrality.. “We’re excited to work with the KULR team not simply for the technical expertise but also for the shared vision in terms of sustainable energy solutions,” Andretti United Extreme E Team Principal Roger Griffiths said in a statement. “We anticipate a substantial exchange of technical knowledge as we work with KULR for the inaugural racing season.” With 30% of the planet’s CO2 emissions coming from transportation, KULR's goal is to not only develop both high performance and high safety-rated batteries but also also to create fully sustainable battery architectures designed for reuse and recyclability. “Excitement stemming from the inaugural racing season and the importance of our underlying thermal solutions makes Andretti United Extreme E ideal for KULR in terms of sharing a similar ethos," KULR President and COO Keith Cochran said. “I'm excited for the upcoming racing season and the collaboration ahead.” KULR’s technology was designed with NASA for regulating extreme temperatures of sensitive components in space, the company said, which was used by the Mars Perseverance rover mission that just landed on the red planet last month. Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel