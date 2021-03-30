Elon Musk teases major plans, donations for Rio Grande Valley

SpaceX and Tesla Inc. co-founder and CEO Elon Musk, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, teased his intention to give up to $30 million to entities in the Rio Grande Valley, along with plans to grow his enterprise's presence there. "Please consider moving to Starbase or [the] greater Brownsville/South Padre area in Texas and encourage friends to do so," Musk wrote, adding that there is a growing need at his space-focused rocket manufacturing company, SpaceX, for "engineers, technicians, builders and…