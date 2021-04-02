Chris Beard hired as next UT men's basketball coach

The University of Texas has hired Texas Tech’s Chris Beard as its next head basketball coach, ending a six-day search with Beard as the top target. Texas is Beard’s alma mater, and he was a former University of Texas student assistant under then basketball coach Tom Penders. He returns to Austin after five impressive seasons leading the Red Raiders. Terms of the deal were not immediately released. “I’m thrilled and excited to be coming back to Austin and back to the Longhorn family,”…