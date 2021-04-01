Texas hiring Chris Beard of Texas Tech as next men's basketball coach
Texas is going to a Big 12 rival for its next men's college basketball coach after Chris Beard of Texas Tech agreed to replace Shaka Smart.
The Texas Longhorns are expected to hire Texas Tech's Chris Beard as its next head coach, sources tell ESPN.
Beard went 112-55 overall in five seasons with a national championship berth at Texas Tech