Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of Covid-19 mutations

WASHINGTON – The more than 840,000 Covid-19 cases in Arizona include coronavirus variants from the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, California – and, as of last month, a new homegrown version. The Arizona variant, officially named B.1.243.1, was confirmed last month by researchers at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, who said it is similar to the South African variant that was also found in the state in March. Health officials said that while all the variants may react…