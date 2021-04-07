In rebuke to Tishaura Jones, St. Louis County lawmakers say they oppose extending earnings tax

St. Louis County lawmakers on Tuesday went on the record opposing a geographic extension of the city of St. Louis' 1% earnings tax, an idea floated by the city's treasurer, Tishaura Jones, who was elected the city's mayor. By a vote of 5 to 2, County Council members adopted a resolution saying they oppose implementing a version of the tax in the county. It's to be sent to Jones, who defeated Alderwoman Cara Spencer in Tuesday's mayoral election, and the current city mayor, Lyda Krewson. One of…