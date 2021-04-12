In Her Own Words: WB Wood’s Laurie Hutner paying it forward

As our communities reopen, women across America see their lives becoming more complicated as they juggle responsibilities at home and at work (which is often still at home). Through the pandemic, Laurie Hutner has continued to remain focused on the core values that have been integral to her long-term success — good listening, mentorship and maintaining a steady hand during a time of crisis. During my 40 years at WB Wood, I have learned that trust, knowledge, and respect are the key factors to…