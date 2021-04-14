PM's 'widespread concern' over Greensill row - as Labour claim 'return of Tory sleaze'

PM's 'widespread concern' over Greensill row - as Labour claim 'return of Tory sleaze'

Sky News

Published

Boris Johnson has told MPs he shares "widespread concern" about the Greensill controversy - and questioned whether "boundaries" between top civil servants and businesses had been "properly understood".

Full Article