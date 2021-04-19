The planned $40bn (£29bn) sale of UK-based chip designer Arm Holdings will be scrutinised by regulators over potential national security concerns after an intervention by the government.Full Article
Government intervenes in sale of UK chip designer Arm over national security implications
