Union files objection to Amazon vote in Bessemer

The Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) has filed an objection related to the Amazon union vote at Bessemer's facility. The RWDSU's anticipated objection alleges improper conduct from Amazon, saying it interfered with the right of its Bessemer employees to vote in a free and fair election. The union was rejected by a wide margin in the highly publicized vote. With the objection, the union is requesting a hearing to determine if the election results should be set aside. Overall,…