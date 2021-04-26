Lyft is selling off its self-driving car division to a Toyota subsidiary

A subsidiary of Toyota is planning to drive off the proverbial lot in San Francisco with Lyft's autonomous-driving vehicle division. Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced Monday that it has finalized an agreement with Woven Planet Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, for the acquisition of Lyft’s self-driving vehicle division, Level 5, which includes multi-year, non-exclusive commercial agreements between the two companies to drive the development and safety of self-driving…