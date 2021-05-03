Five Things for Monday, including Intel investments and grocery drones

Good morning. Here are the first Five Things of May. Last week was a tough one for Oregon's Covid fight. As new restrictions went into effect in 15 counties with high case counts Friday, Gov. Kate Brown defended the move as a lifesaver. Specifically, the restrictions could prevent 176 deaths this summer, according to OHSU. But the new restrictions are not sitting well in some places. KGW reports that dozens of county officials across the state signed a letter asking Brown to reconsider the…