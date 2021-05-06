Five things to know and where should we send political dignitaries to eat when they visit?

Good morning, Cincinnati. Here are the five things you need to know before you start your busy business day. Rarely does Cincinnati City Council vote to spend $134 million in a day, outside the city budget, so Tuesday's vote to aid restaurants, arts, groups, African American businesses and the city budget was significant. It's the first of at least two rounds of federal American Recovery Plan Act money the city will receive. Homebuilding across Southwest Ohio saw its largest jump in new single-family…