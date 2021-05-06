Ohio improves among the best states for business

The Buckeye State jumped two spots on an annual ranking of the best states to do business. Chief Executive magazine recently released its 2021 Best & Worst States for Business ranking and Ohio finished in the No. 7 spot. That's up from the No. 9 spot on last year's list. The ranking is built based on surveys of more than 300 CEOs nationwide. In a statement on Twitter, Gov. Mike DeWine said, "It's great to see national recognition as one of the best states in America to run a business. We have the…