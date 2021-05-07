Portland's famous Powells team up for a good cause

Powell the Blazer and Powell's the bookstore have teamed up for the All Powell Team. Powell, Norman, recently joined the Portland Trail Blazers from Toronto, where he helped propel the Raptors to their first championship. He is also a championing children's reading through a partnership with Powell's, the bookstore. The pair are selling a limited edition co-branded T-shirt, for sale on Norman Powell's website through Monday. Sales from the shirt will go to SMART Reading, a nonprofit supporting…