FansUnite Entertainment integrates CoinsPaid cryptocurrency payments into its online gambling products

FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE:FANS) (OTCQB:FUNFF) (FRA:4UY) announced that cryptocurrency exchange and payment solutions provider CoinsPaid has been fully integrated into the company’s business-to-business (B2B) online gambling solutions. FansUnite said CoinsPaid will allow cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum to be accepted as payments for FansUnite's B2B sports betting and casino platforms. "The integration of CoinsPaid allows us to offer payment solutions for our B2B partners who can now capitalize on the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies,” FansUnite Entertainment CEO Scott Burton said in a statement. READ: FansUnite Entertainment poised to become a global leader in the iGaming industry “As more companies begin to recognize the importance and utility of decentralized money, we are delighted to join a growing ecosystem where customers can make purchases with virtual currencies,” Burton added. The company noted that by allowing customers to utilize other virtual currencies, in addition to cash, it will increase the convenience for online gamblers to place bets. FansUnite Entertainment is a sports and entertainment company, focused on its technology related to online sports betting and related products. The company also provides technological solutions and services in the global gaming and entertainment industries. Its technology includes fixed/parimutuel odds, in-stream betting, live betting, casino-style games, cryptocurrency wallet and news content. Contact Sean at sean@proactiveinvestors.com