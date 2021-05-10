EU insists dispute with AstraZeneca is only contractual

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission insisted Monday it still trusts the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and that its dispute with the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is only contractual.



The EU's executive branch has launched legal proceedings in Belgium against the firm for what it believes amounts to a breach of contract after AstraZeneca failed to deliver doses of its coronavirus vaccine in a timely manner.



Millions of doses of AstraZeneca have been safely administered in Europe, but concerns linger over a rare type of blood clot seen in an extremely small number of recipients.



The dispute between the EU and the company has further dented the public's confidence in the efficiency of the vaccine, but the European Commission insisted Monday the AstraZeneca serum remains part of its strategy to have 70 percent of all EU adults immunized this summer.



“First of all, the AstraZeneca vaccine is a very important vaccine for our vaccine portfolio," said Stefan de Keersmaecker, the Commission’s health policy spokesman. "Thousands of Europeans are currently receiving the vaccine and it is very much part of our vaccine mix at the moment."



De Keersmaecker spoke after two senior EU officials over the weekend said the EU did not renew its order for AstraZeneca vaccine beyond June and would not buy more doses in the future.



De Keersmaecker confirmed that the Commission did not exercise the option to buy an additional 100 million doses on the basis of the current agreement it sealed with the company.



“But I can't tell you about the future at this stage," he said. “What remains important is that we receive the delivery of the ordered doses."



AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU, which was signed by the Commission on behalf of the member countries last August, foresaw an...