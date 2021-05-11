American Resources secures project manager for 2kW mobile electrolytic cell rare earth processing plant

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) said it has secured a project manager to oversee the building phase and implementation of its 2kW mobile electrolytic cell rare earth element (REE) processing plant. To bolster the company's technology and operating wherewithal, American Resources also said it has entered into a sponsored research program with Texas Tech University regarding the implementation and cell development of its electrolysis facility. The company said the research program is focused on not only building an electrolysis plant but also maximizing the scalability and efficiency of the REE electrolysis processing facility. READ: American Resources to expand its sponsored research program with Purdue University for rare earth element purification The program also is focused on cell development and expanding the size of the electrolytic cells to approximately one cubic meter, which will enable operating scalability and functionality of feedstocks. As part of its expansion, American Resources said it has secured office space in Lubbock at the Texas Tech University Innovation Hub at Research Park, which is a facility that nurtures smart ideas and entrepreneurs to create an impactful social or commercial value. The company said the project manager will work directly with Texas Tech professor Dr Gerardine Botte at the Innovation Hub and in conjunction with the company's research program at the university. "We are excited to have secured a great project manager to oversee the buildout and implementation of our mobile REE electrolysis processing facility and advance our sponsored research program with Texas Tech University,” said American Resources CEO Mark Jensen in a statement. “Our project manager has a lot of familiarity and experience with working with Dr Botte and her team. Over the last five years he has had very relevant experience in Colombia working on two small chemical engineering scale facilities and one commercial facility.” Jensen added: “Additionally, procuring office space at Texas Tech's Innovation Hub was obviously important for us to create a strong workflow as we remain committed to being efficient and effective in driving this ground-breaking technology, and its application with REEs to commercialization. We are excited to complete this stage and now turn to further execution of building our mobile facility to begin full scale expansion and development of fly ash sites in the United States." American Resources said the facility is expected to be built over the next six months with the goal of deploying into the field in the fourth quarter of 2021. Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham