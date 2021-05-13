CVS opens Covid vaccine appointments for kids 12-15 at 154 Mass. stores

This story first appeared on MassLive.com. Now that the FDA has given emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to children ages 12 to 15, CVS pharmacy locations are opening up appointments for the newly eligible age group. Starting Thursday, there will be 154 stores in Massachusetts offering the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to that group, the company said in a statement. Parental or legal guardian consent is required and children must be accompanied by…