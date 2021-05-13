Greyhound Canada to cut all routes, end operations

TORONTO (AP) — Greyhound Canada is permanently cutting all bus routes across the country, shutting down the intercity bus carrier’s operations in Canada after nearly a century of service.



The motor coach company said its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec will cease permanently on Thursday.



Its American affiliate, Greyhound Lines, Inc., will continue to operate cross-border routes to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver once the border reopens.



The decision comes a year after Greyhound Canada temporarily suspended all service due to a sharp decline in passengers and mounting travel restrictions amid the first wave of COVID-19.



The bus carrier has struggled for years with declining ridership, increasing competition and deregulation.



But the complete loss of so-called farebox revenue during the pandemic has forced the company to permanently cease operations, said Greyhound Canada senior vice-president Stuart Kendrick.



“It’s been a very tough decision and one we’ve taken with a heavy heart,” he said. “It’s been a lifeline for many Canadians for more than 90 years. This will have a massive impact.”



The decision is a blow to rural and remote areas that rely on a patchwork of private intercity bus companies for transportation.



The service has long been part of a network linking smaller communities and big cities, offering an affordable and convenient mode of travel for everyone from essential workers and students to the elderly and backpackers.



Yet the rise in car ownership, ride sharing, discount airlines and urban migration has slowly eroded bus ridership, leading Greyhound Canada to gradually reduce the frequency of some services and cut other routes altogether.



Multiple coach bus companies teamed up and approached the federal and provincial governments for financial aid...