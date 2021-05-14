Doing Business in Seminole County: Fiscal facts and figures

Although Central Florida still is feeling the effects of the ongoing pandemic, Seminole County keeps growing. The county that in 2020 reported roughly 183,349 total households is expected to expand by 4.7% to 191,986 by the year 2025. Seminole, typically known as Central Florida's wealthiest county, forecasts more growth in the years to come — although expenditures also will be rising, leaving it with a budgeted deficit. Here's a look at some highlights from the county's fiscal-year 2020-2021…