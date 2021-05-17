Juweria Dahir wants everyone in Buffalo to get a crack at entrepreneurship
As a master’s degree student in the University at Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning, Juweria Dahir studied the chasm between workforce programs and low-income populations in Buffalo. While serving as the City of Buffalo's external affairs manager, Dahir got to work with more than 500 block clubs, identifying and implementing neighborhood development projects. Her new job won’t just be an extension of that work. It will seek to add new entrepreneurship opportunities for Buffalo…Full Article