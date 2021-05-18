Five things you need to know today, and normal feels pretty good
Greater Cincinnati is about to lose yet another public company headquarters. Blue Ash-based Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is planning to merge with Los Angeles-based Aadi Bioscience Inc., Liz Engel reports. The combined company will be headquartered in L.A. Aerpio is the best-funded local startup, having raised $143 million.