Five things you need to know today, and how do you handle your kids besting you?

Good morning, Cincinnati. I’ve only spotted one cicada in my neighborhood. We may have dodged a big, buzzing bullet. Anyway, here are the five business stories you need to know before you start your day: Amazon.com Inc. has started hiring for jobs at its under-construction $1.5 billion air cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Eventually, Amazon plans to create 2,000 jobs there, with the positions paying at least $17.50 per hour, a $2,000 sign-on bonus and full benefits…