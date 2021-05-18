Versus Systems and pending acquisition Xcite Interactive bring second-screen fan engagement to NHL playoffs

Versus Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VS) (FRA:BMVB) has announced that it will be working with Xcite Interactive, a company Versus recently reached a deal to acquire, to power the fan experience for a number of the teams playing in the NHL playoffs beginning this week. Versus and Xcite’s second-screen engagement platform will augment fans’ participation during NHL playoff games with interactive experiences, including predictive trivia games, traditional arcade games, social interaction and other activities that enable fans to play along while watching the game in-person or at home. Six of the 16 NHL playoff teams are using the companies’ predictive platforms, engagement tools and games throughout the playoffs: the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Nashville Predators. READ: Versus Systems to acquire Xcite Interactive and expand reach into television and streaming “The Stanley Cup playoffs is a huge global event with millions of fans worldwide, and Versus is thrilled to support multiple world-class teams and their fans as the teams skate for the cup,” Versus Systems CEO Matthew Pierce said in a statement. The playoffs start this week and continue through May and June, culminating with the Stanley Cup Finals in early July. Xcite has worked with over 150 teams across the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, as well as the World Cup and other live events. It has relationships with dozens of teams and content partners that will now be able to access Versus’ patented rewards platform inside their apps, streams and broadcasts. On May 12, Versus announced its agreement to acquire the company for $19 million in stock, plus an additional $2.2 million retention pool for Xcite employees. Contact Andrew Kessel at andrew.kessel@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel