The prime minister has warned people against travelling to amber list countries on holiday or for leisure purposes, amid mixed messages from ministers on international travel.Full Article
PM warns Britons not to travel to amber list countries on holiday
People should not be going on holiday to countries placed on the amber list of travel restrictions, Boris Johnson has said.The..
Nicola Sturgeon announced the new travel measures on Tuesday with countries placed in three categories - red, amber or green -..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Standing before the breathtaking beauty of the Balos lagoon in Crete yesterday, three German tourists..
