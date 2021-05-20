AAA: Nashville a top destination for Memorial Day 2021, holiday travel rebounds across the state

Tennesseans are expected to travel in significantly larger numbers this Memorial Day compared to 2020, a recent report from AAA found — and Nashville is expected to be a top national destination. The report projects more than 776,000 Tennessee residents will take a trip during Memorial Day weekend. That is a significant increase, 67%, from last year, when fewer than 466,000 residents traveled due to the pandemic. The boost in travel, both in the state and nationwide, is a good sign for Tennessee's…