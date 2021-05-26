Five Things for Wednesday, including a Grammy-winner's Portland plans

Good morning. Time for Wednesday's Five Things. Congratulations, Multnomah County. Upon vaccinating 67% of its population 16 years old or older, the county moves into the lowest risk level for Covid and limits on gatherings and indoor activities ease. The next step: a statewide vaccination rate of 70%, at which point restrictions will be largely lifted. The one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd was marked in Portland Tuesday by a rally of about 200 people who gathered at Revolution…