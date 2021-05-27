Five Things for Thursday, including Oregon jobs and a ballpark pitch

Good morning. Here are Thursday's Five Things. Multnomah County gets a little more open today as it moves into the lowest risk category for Covid-19 thanks to a 67% vaccination rate. Also helping is a 25% weekly decline in new cases of the coronavirus last week, the fourth consecutive weekly decrease. Oregon has some ground to make up to get back to pre-pandemic employment levels, even if it feels like there are no workers out there. But some counties are closer to recovering the jobs lost…