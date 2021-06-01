Wall Street opens in the green

The main indices on Wall Street have made a positive start to the week amid an uptick in optimism following the Memorial Day weekend. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.88% at 34,832 while the S&P 500 climbed 0.67% to 4,232 and the Nasdaq rose 0.52% to 13,819. Investors appear to be in a good mood as they await the all-important non-farm payroll numbers on Friday, which are eyed hopefully for more evidence of an economic recovery in the US. 7:50am: Wall Street to start higher Stocks on Wall Street are expected to get June off to a flying start on Tuesday morning as the countdown begins to Friday’s May jobs numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to fly out of the traps to rise 221 points to 34,750 while the S&P 500 is seen advancing 22 points to 4,226. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is tipped to rise 54 points to 13,741. It is also Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMIs) day today, with the Markit US Manufacturing PMI for May is expected to hold steady at 61.5. Meanwhile, the ISM manufacturing PMI is expected to edge up to 60.9 from 60.7. Four things to watch for on Tuesday: Companies in the earnings diary for Tuesday include remote meeting specialist Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), computing giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) and semiconductor maker Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares in Canadian cannabis group Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) will be in focus after the company reported sharply reduced quarterly losses as well as higher revenues in the period Oil markets may also draw attention after the price of Brent crude rose above US$70 a barrel ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ member countries On the macro front, US PMI data will be of interest as well as the latest Dallas Fed manufacturing index