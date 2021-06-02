UK unlikely to add key holiday destinations to revised 'green list'

The UK government is expected to add only a small number of destinations to its “green list” of travel locations when it revises its list on Thursday, dashing the hopes of holidaymakers and the travel industry. Spain’s Balearic and Canary Islands as well as Malta could be added to the list of countries where holiday makers do not need to quarantine on their return to England, the Financial Times reported. However, key holiday countries, such as mainland Spain and France, are unlikely to be quarantine-free until later in the summer, the Guardian reported, citing Whitehall sources. The changes are due to come into effect next week. There are currently 12 destinations included in the government’s “green list”, which includes the Falkland Islands, a location not generally recognized as a tourist hotspot. At least four other destinations are reported to be at risk or moving from the "amber list" to the "red list" amid growing concern about the spread of the India Covid-19 variant.