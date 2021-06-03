Tim Cook tells Apple employees when and how they'll return to the office

Apple Inc. employees will be physically returning to work in September, coming into the office three times a week, CEO Tim Cook reportedly told employees via email Wednesday. Apple, the largest public company employer in Silicon Valley and the most valuable company in the world with a $2 trillion market cap, is the latest entity to signal when and how it will shift gears in a post-pandemic landscape. Some of its biggest rivals have already taken similar steps — Menlo Park-based Facebook Inc.,…