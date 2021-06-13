Netanyahu out as prime minister after Israeli parliament votes to form a new coalition government
Naftali Bennett will assume the role of prime minister while Netanyahu will become the opposition leader.Full Article
US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated incoming Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett after an alliance of parties ousted..
Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as Israel's prime minister ended on Sunday with parliament approving a new "government of change"..