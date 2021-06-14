Apple is expected to drop mask mandate in stores, some offices this week

Apple Inc. will reportedly stop requiring vaccinated people to wear masks at some of its stores and offices this week. Bloomberg reported that the Cupertino tech giant started telling retail employees of the change which could go in effect as early as Tuesday. That's the day that most mask mandates by the state of California are scheduled to be lifted, as well. Bloomberg said that Apple Store employees were also told they won't be required to ask shoppers for proof of vaccination. But the retail…