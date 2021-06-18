Car dealer Billy Fuccillo dies

Billy Fuccillo, a car dealer who rode the catchphrase "Huuuuugggge" to local fame in television commercials for many years in upstate New York and Florida, has died, according to a media report in Syracuse. The Syracuse Auto Dealers Association sent an email to its members Friday announcing his death, according to CNY Central. "It is with great sadness that we advise you of the passing of former member and friend, Billy Fuccillo," according to the email cited by CNY Central. Fuccillo died in…